Congress calls for cars that don’t exist

FERNANDO LLAMAS

Madrid

Updated Tuesday, May 25, 2021 – 09:30

Opens the procedure to rent 17 sedans with ‘impossible’ characteristics that no car on the market can fulfill 100%.

Specifications Consult the specifications of the Congress Mikel Palomera “I do not understand the Government’s strategy to rejuvenate the mobile park”

The Congress of Deputies today has 25 combustion cars for use, but the time has come to exchange them for electrified technologies that it advocates for the rest of the fleets and private vehicles. For this end has reserved 1,229,435.65 euros with which you want brands or companies to offer you 22 cars leased for four years, although it could be five. Request 17 representative plug-in hybrid saloons, three 100% electric cars and two minivans

