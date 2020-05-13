BRASÍLIA – Deputies and senators approved in a session of Congress, on the night of this Wednesday, the 13th, a project that authorizes the salary recomposition of the police in the Federal District. With an estimated cost of R $ 505 million per year, the proposal provides for the possibility of adjustment for careers funded by the Federal Constitutional Fund. The text also contemplates retroactive payments to January 2020.

Initially, the National Congress bill (PLN) 1 of 2020 was approved in the Chamber of Deputies by 430 votes in favor and 43 against. Then, in the Senate, the text was validated by 70 to 2. Now, it goes to presidential sanction.

At the end of last year, President Jair Bolsonaro considered editing a Provisional Measure to give adjustments of 8% to 25% to civilian and military police officers in the Federal District, but he backed down after the Estadão / Broadcast revealed opinions in the economic area warning about the risks of illegality , as the expenses were not foreseen in the Budget.

The proposal’s rapporteur, Senator Eduardo Gomes (MDB-TO), included a loophole to allow an increase in active and inactive military personnel from Amapá, Roraima and Rondônia, as long as they joined the careers when these states still belonged to the Union.

During the Congressional session in the Senate, Eduardo Gomes affirmed that this is a “unique” matter, because the agreement had been worked out over the past two years. “Brasília already has this increase being extended for a long time,” he claimed.

Vetoes

As Estadão / Broadcast showed, this Tuesday, the 13th, Bolsonaro holds the signature of vetoes to the possibility of readjusting the salaries of civil servants to meet a demand from allied governors, who want to guarantee the concession of some readjustments and gratuities before the ban which will run for the next 18 months (until the end of 2021).

For the readjustment of DF police officers to take effect, the federal government still needs to send a bill or a Provisional Measure (with immediate effect) to authorize the corrections and another bill from the National Congress to open credit in the Budget necessary for payment.

The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha, told the report that the project that unlocks the readjustment to the police “is the result of political and technical understandings”. According to him, the text meets “strictly the constitutional and legal rules, especially with regard to the principle of fiscal responsibility”.

Proposal

The federal government has the competence to request readjustments or not to the civil and military police in the Federal District because the salaries are paid for with funds from the Federal Constitutional Fund, which in turn is supplied with Union money.

According to the proposal, the civil police would have an increase of 8% in the allowance in 2020. The salary of an agent, which today ranges from R $ 8,698.78 to R $ 13,751.51, would range from R $ 9,394.68 to R $ 14,851.63 . On the other hand, the remuneration of delegates, which today ranges from R $ 16,830.85 to R $ 22,805.00, would change from R $ 18,177.32 to R $ 24,629.40.

For the military, the readjustment of the so-called Special Pecuniary Advantage (VPE) would be 25%. Remunerations today range from R $ 1,498.95 (2nd class soldier) to R $ 7,279.17 (colonel). With the increase, they would be from R $ 1,873.69 to R $ 9,098.96, respectively.

