Congress approves the law to protect children and adolescents from violence

Congress has approved this Thursday with a broad consensus the law for the protection of children against violence, which extends the period to start the prescription of serious crimes until the victim reaches 35 years of age to prevent cases from going unpunished. that complaints usually occur many years later. Only VOX and the PNV have rejected it.

The bill will now go to the Senate, where it must continue its processing, with the announcement by various groups that they are keeping amendments alive to continue including improvements.

The law reached the Plenary with an amendment agreed in the last hours between PSOE, United We Can, PP, Ciudadanos, Bildu, Grupo Plural, BNG, Más País and the Republican Group, which raises the age of the victim by five years from which the statute of limitations for sexual abuse, now set at 18 years, will be counted.

Victims of abuse, social entities and parties, such as PP and Ciudadanos, had argued the importance of extending that term even more, even asking that it be placed at 40 years, to corner the aggressors who usually carry out mistreatment and abuse against minors within their homes or in close surroundings.

200 amendments to the report

The Commission on Social Rights and Comprehensive Disability Policies has incorporated 200 amendments from different groups and more than 60 transactional ones to the report that is put to a vote in the Plenary (which received the vote against VOX and PNV and the abstention of the Republican Group and EH Bildu).

However, organizations for the defense of children, victims and some parties believe that the plenary debate can be further improved and also propose to change the recognition given by the law as “agents of authority” to services …

