Congress approved creating a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan.6 assault on the Capitol

The House of Representatives approved the creation of a special commission, promoted by representatives of both parties, to investigate the violent invasion of the Capitol on January 6 by followers of the former president Donald trump.

H RES 409 was endorsed with 252 in favor against 175 against.

Last week, the House Homeland Security Speaker, Bennie thompson (Mississippi) and the highest ranking Republican on the panel, John katko (New York), announced the agreement of a group similar to the 9/11 Commission.

The Speaker of the House, Nancy pelosi (California), that the $ 2 billion supplemental funding bill to tighten security on Capitol Hill.

Despite being a bipartisan proposal, the main leaders in the Senate of the Republicans reject the project.

The panel will be made up of 10 members, half of whom will be appointed by the Democratic leaders of Congress, including the president, while the other part will be decided by the Republicans, including the vice presidency.

It is possible that the members of the commission make citations during the process of integrating a report that they must deliver at the end of the year.

Now the bill requires approval in the Senate, where it will need the backing of at least 10 Republicans, but the minority leader, Mitch McConnell (Kentucky), refuses to endorse the project.

“After careful consideration, I made the decision to oppose the skewed and unbalanced proposal by House Democrats that another commission look into the events of January 6.” McConnell said in the Senate.

The FBI and other areas of the Justice Department are conducting investigations into the insurrection that led to a second impeachment of former President Trump.

So far more than 400 people in the Capitol riots, plus the FBI continues to search for more implicated.