Congress agrees, without the PP, to continue investigating Kitchen until the end of the year

The businessman Ignacio López del Hierro, husband of María Dolores de Cospedal, with the deputy of the PP Carmen Riolobos and the spokesperson for Vox in Congress, Macarena Olona, ​​on June 2 in the Kitchen committee. (Photo: Europa Press via .)

The PP wants to close the show of the political investigation of Operation Kitchen in Congress as soon as possible. The commission that investigates the alleged plot hatched in the Interior to illegally steal compromising material from the former Treasurer of the PP Luis Bárcenas, has approved this Tuesday a new extension to be able to continue working until the end of the year.

All the parties, except the PP, have also opened the possibility of scheduling new appearances of those involved in the plot during Jorge Fernández Díaz’s stage in the ministry.

The plenary of this body, chaired by the socialist Isaura Leal, one of Pedro Sánchez’s right-hand men in the PSOE, has thus endorsed the proposals approved last Thursday at the committee table by the PSOE and United We Can and which are opposed the PP.

The parties that make up the coalition government raised the need to request a new extension to be able to continue working beyond June 30, which is when the commission’s mandate aspires, a position that has had the support of all groups, except for PP.

The commission will last until the last quarter of the year and will look for another date to interrogate the former secretary general of the PP María Dolores de Cospedal, who was summoned for last Wednesday but whose interrogation was suspended after being imputed by the National Court in the same plot investigated by judge Manuel García Castellón.

In addition, at the meeting on Tuesday, which was held behind closed doors, it was agreed to call off the appearances of former minister Jorge Fernández Díaz (PP), and former president Mariano Rajoy (PP), initially scheduled for this Thursday. This decision has been taken with the support of all …

