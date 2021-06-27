Congress advances with reform that would give citizenship to a maximum of 3 million undocumented immigrants



Dreamers receive bipartisan support for their path to citizenship.

Negotiations in Congress to grant citizenship to 11 million undocumented persons are advancing with a reserved prognosis, since one of the projects wins the support of Republicans, but would contemplate benefits for a maximum of three million immigrants.

The Democratic Senator Dick durbin (Illinois) announced two weeks ago that the Dream and Promise Act it had the support of between five and six Republican senators, which gave a serious possibility to this reform.

The Migration Policy Institute (MPI) said that this project would benefit 4.5 million undocumented persons located as ‘dreamers’, holders of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and people with a deportation exception or DED.

However, according to a Univision report, the number of beneficiaries would be between two and three million undocumented immigrants who could have their way to citizenship, since they do not have a criminal record.

“Republicans are interested in reviewing the border issue, reinforcing security and reforming the asylum system,” sources told journalist Jorge Cancino.

He added that Senate sources, where the Republican Lindsey graham (South Carolina) is a co-sponsor of the reform, they said that during the closed-door meeting last Wednesday they discussed issues of bipartisan interest.

Republicans have previously focused on border security and how to prevent reform from “inviting” more undocumented immigrants to travel to the United States.

Bill HR6., Passed in the House of Representatives on March 18, is the one under discussion, but is expected to have adjustments if Democrats accept motions on border security. Republican support increases with eight or nine votes. A reform of this type requires 60 votes in the Senate, so the Democrats would be close to obtaining the necessary support.

The comprehensive reform proposed by the president Joe biden is sponsored by the Democratic Senator Bob Menendez (New Jersey), who has also been to bipartisan meetings.

Agricultural workers would be considered in an additional reform, since the Dream Act does not contemplate them, but on March 18, the House of Representatives approved the Law of Modernization of Agricultural Work, where it contemplates the path to citizenship for the undocumented.

“For now they will not be included in the project that is drawn up based on the initiative HR 6 of March 18 … The talks will not stop,” says the report by the journalist Cancino.

While that is happening in the Senate, a group of progressive Democrats is pushing for the Reconciliation process to be applied in immigration reform, taking into account economic arguments.

Congressmen, like Raul Ruiz (California), president of the Hispanic Caucus in Congress, and Joaquin Castro (Texas), argue that allowing the 11 million undocumented people to have a path to citizenship would increase the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by up to $ 1.7 trillion dollars over the next decade, in addition to increasing the wages of all Americans and creating hundreds thousands of new jobs, which would boost the economic recovery of the country.

