After 15 years of the issuance of the last chapter, fans are preparing for the return of Friends

May 14, 2020

One of the most anticipated reunions in recent months is undoubtedly that of the popular television series of the mid-nineties “Friends“After several rescheduling, the meeting already has a confirmed date.

Fans of the famous sitcom of Warner Bros They won’t have to wait any longer to see Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer together on screen.

Episode 236 of Friends, The filming is scheduled for May 27, it already has a filming date, said Bob Greenblatt, director of consumption of WarnerMedia Entertainment in an interview with Variety.

“At first we thought the series would be delayed by a month or two at the most and now it looks like it’s going to be much more than that,” Greenblatt said.

The new recording date has been set for the end of winter, due to the interest of the producer team in having a live audience. “We didn’t want to do it suddenly via video call.”

Friends episode 236 will be recorded in late winter

Bob Greenblatt left the possibility of new changes open and everything will depend on the evolution of the current global health crisis, so he did not completely rule out the option of a virtual reunion.

“It could be virtual if it is delayed too long” … “Right now we are trying to look into the future and do this in a more conventional way and I think it is worth the wait,” added the WarnerMedia Entertainment representative.

Everything seems to indicate that very soon, Chandler, Phoebe, Monica, Ross, Rachel and Joey Tribbiani will reach millions of homes again, after 15 years, through the HBO Max streaming service.

