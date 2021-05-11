Congratulations JD Pantoja to Kimberly Loaiza on May 10th! | Instagram

The musical artist Juan de Dios Pantoja, being as loving as possible, shared a publication where he sent a tender message for his wife Kimberly loaiza, in commemoration of this May 10 Mother’s Day.

This day is very special for millions of women who are moms, surely an acquaintance and even your own mother are being celebrated at the moment, celebrities could not miss this celebration, among them the couple made up of Juan de Dios and Kimberly.

It’s been six hours since the interpreter of “Tactic“He shared on his official Instagram account, a publication with several photos and a tender message for his wife with all the love from his heart.

For just over a year and a half that Loaiza became the mother of her two children Kima and Juanito, which he appreciates a lot and lets you know at every opportunity, Juan de Dios Pantoja He is very loving with his family, especially with his children, although he never leaves aside his beautiful wife, she is a great support for him both in his career and in his personal life.

Surely this Mother’s day decided to celebrate it with La Lindura Mayor and pamper her a lot, it would not be a surprise if in a few weeks they share a video on Kimberly Loaiza’s YouTube channel referring to what they experienced this May 10.

Thank you mommy for giving me two children, for me you are one of the most special women in the world, I love you very much, beautiful, happy Mother’s Day my love, “wrote JD Pantoja.

One of the comments that they were waiting for was undoubtedly Kim Loaiza’s response to this publication, she also told him that she loved him and also thanked him for the tender gesture he had made with her.

In the publication we see three photos where both appear, a day ago that precisely Kimberly shared a session with several photos in addition to a video wearing this same wardrobe, it would not be a surprise if the photos were taken at the moment to take advantage of the scenery that did not it was more than a white van with its doors open in the parking lot of his house.

The interpreter of “Do not be jealous“She was wearing a most tender outfit consisting of a white skirt, a button-down shirt also in the same tone as the skirt, and to highlight a little she was wearing a woven lavender vest.

As for her husband wearing a more sporty outfit, black pants and jacket with some neon green details, the couple matched his white tennis shoes.

The three photos are totally different in terms of the poses that the couple is doing, in the first image we see JD leaning on the truck with Kim in front of him, but very close to his body, they both look quite flirtatious with their eyes closed.

For the second Photo They are now with their eyes open turning to the camera, La Lindura Mayor is now in front of her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja who is taking her by the waist and her hips joining his hands on the hips of the singer, model, musical artist and businesswoman.

Already in the third image the two are already leaning on the truck at the sides, holding hands, Loaiza’s husband is smiling, he seems a bit blushed as far as Kim looks good with very loving eyes, there is no doubt that this couple adores each other and projects it with their millions of followers who are delighted to know their story.