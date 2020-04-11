Greeicy Rendón and Mike Bahía surprise their fans with this news

Greeicy Rendón and Mike Bahía are one of the oldest couples in the Colombian show business since from the beginning of their relationship they have surprised us with their gestures.

This time we will talk about a cute video published in the official Greeicy Rendón account, because in it we can see how well she is having at home with her new pet.

It is a beautiful pig baby of about 2 months old who has captivated everyone. Greeicy Rendón has undoubtedly shown us once again that his taste for animals is very varied.

The most funny thing is that Greeicy Rendón seems to be a little worried about her new pet. She seems to be crying! Without a doubt Mike Bahía is enjoying it a lot.

Among the comments on the video we highlight: “How beautiful I want oneooooooo” “that you really love that you love animals God bless you beautiful for your good heart”

