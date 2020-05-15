May 14, 2020 | 9:20 pm

The revival of now essential industries, such as the automotive, mining and construction industries, will take place until June and not next week as originally reported, after the government issued a new decree on Thursday that caused confusion among companies regarding when they can restart supply chains linked to the United States.

The government announced a plan for the gradual resumption of activities, which have been halted by the coronavirus epidemic and would allow this industry, mining and construction to resume operations from May 18 and published a decree in its official newspaper.

López Gatell said that over the next two weeks, these industries will have to prepare the necessary security conditions for the return of the workers. – THE CEO (@elceo__) May 14, 2020

However, authorities withdrew the gazette document later, without clarifying whether it would affect the restart dates, and on Thursday they released new instructions indicating that such industries will be able to start work starting June 1.

The undersecretary of mining, Francisco Quiroga, said that the next two weeks will be used by companies to finalize sanitary protocols, readjust spaces and train personnel. “Returning to the activity is not from one day to the next,” he said.

We cannot wait for the pandemic to pass to return to work. In mining, we operate again according to strict protocols and sanitary plans: from the time people leave their home until they return to it. If your mine has not presented its plan, come now with @JoseRJabalera https://t.co/4n0UdCon64 – Francisco Quiroga (@PacoQuiroga) May 14, 2020

After the publication of the two decrees, Teresa Cid, director of Communication and Public Relations for the automotive company GM in the country, told . that for the moment she had no comments “regarding an official date for GM to restart manufacturing operations in Mexico.” .

For its part, the union that represents Mexican auto parts manufacturers, INA, reported that it would not adhere to the new date of June 1, considering that the previous one, of May 18, had legal force.

Despite the challenge posed by the pandemic in Mexico, where the death toll exceeded 4,000 this week, the United States and its automakers have been pressing the Mexican government to reopen factories quickly to avoid difficulties operating without the parts coming in. south of the border.

“This would be a real crisis for suppliers,” said Ann Wilson, vice president of government affairs for the American Association of Engine and Equipment Manufacturers, referring to the possibility that production will not be allowed to resume next week in the Latin American country.

Good signs for the industry

Amid uncertainty about the reopening, there are ongoing talks between the Mexican government and car owners and auto parts makers about when they can resume production, auto industry sources told ..

Industry executives consulted believe that Mexico can still clarify if production would start before June 1.

If auto parts manufacturing cannot resume next week, vehicle owners would have to halt most production shortly after restarting in the United States and could suffer from a shortage of key models assembled in Mexico, the sources added.

GM’s Silao pickup truck plant is vital to the Detroit company’s North American operations and was expected to reopen next week.

“But right now I have been told that we will not restart until June 1. For now, we can only use the next few weeks to prepare to restart the operation, ”said a source from the GM workers union in Silao, who asked not to be identified.