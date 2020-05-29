In 2015, a town in Galicia announced the “Clitoral Fair” due to a translation error in Google: it was actually the Feria del Grelo, a vegetable used in many typical Galician dishes. In 2017 the automatic translator of the Levante newspaper turned Lady Di into Lady Vaig Donar. In 2019, amid the Hong Kong protests, Google Translate translated the phrase “I’m sad to see Hong Kong become part of China” to “I’m happy to see Hong Kong become part of China.” Automatic translators, capable of translating any text at record speed, sometimes make mistakes that a human would never miss. Still, translations are becoming more accurate and the artificial intelligence behind these systems keeps moving forward. What will automatic translators be able to do in the future? Is there something they will never achieve? Will they one day replace human translators?

“In some well-defined contexts such as news, reports or weather forecasts, this has already happened, especially when it comes to languages ​​not too far from each other. There, the human hand helps only correct some imperfection ”, indicates Sònia Prats-Carreras, head of studies at the Language Service of the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB). But human translators “are and will still be necessary when, apart from translating specific words, it is necessary to infer, understand and communicate something more than words with content.” “Languages ​​are difficult to reduce to algorithms or automatic formulas,” he says.

Automatic translators such as DeepL, Google Translate or Bing are used to achieve a global understanding of websites that are in another language, translate a poster or a restaurant menu with your mobile camera, or even have a conversation with someone who speaks another language through a video call on Skype or Google Meet. Juan Salvador Castejón, collaborator of the Council of Colleges of Computer Engineering and CEO of Vócali explains that current machine translation systems are based on deep neural networks. These systems are trained with large volumes of data. The quantity of translations with which they have been trained determines the quality of the translation.

It is not the same to translate from English to Chinese than from English to Spanish, which are languages ​​with more similarities. The more different two languages ​​are, the more data is needed to achieve a quality translation. One of the problems that Salvador highlights is precisely the lack of data for many languages. “And for those that do exist, the data itself introduces a bias,” he says. Some translators are sexist. For years they have assumed, for example, that “a doctor” is a male doctor. Meanwhile, “a nurse” is a female nurse. These systems also present problems with idioms, ironies, or dialect varieties.

Salvador does not believe that in the short term these systems can replace human translators. But he acknowledges that both in the field of machine translation and in the rest of the language technologies there have been unthinkable advances just three or four years ago. In the case of the Google translator, the great change in the way translations are carried out occurred in 2016. It was then that it incorporated a neural machine translation system. The old translation method worked phrase by phrase and word by word while the new one takes full sentence into account.

Still, most translators still don’t seem to grasp the overall meaning of the entire text. This is stated by Juan Rafael Zamorano Mansilla, doctor of the department of English Studies and professor at the Faculty of Philology of the Complutense University of Madrid: “For example, if in a document in English the word you appears on several occasions, it is possible that the translator sometimes translate it as ‘you’ and sometimes as ‘you’. This, of course, does not prevent understanding. But it is worse when it confuses the subject of a verb because the form is ambiguous and is not capable of identifying the continuity between sentences ”. For example, the verb “study” can refer to “she studies” or “study you”.

Settle for a bad translation

For him, the main asset of automatic translators is not quality, but cost and time. “The fact that we settle for a bad translation or consider that translating a text is a free service on the Internet for which we are not willing to pay are more real and closer threats than technological advancement,” he says. Over the next few years, he considers that machines are likely to serve to increase translators’ working capacity, not to replace them: “Trusting the machine completely without human revision to generate a quality translation leads us to a future of science fiction “

Is there something that these translators can never do and that a human can do? “An automatic translator will never be able to think or reflect on the language by itself”, explain sources from the company of sworn translators and interpreters CBLingua. They consider that these systems “will have the limitations of machine learning.” “Although the results obtained by this type of translation will be greatly refined in the future, it will not be possible for an automatic translator to capture nuances, rhetorical figures, turns of language… A human being is capable of extracting the meaning of each expression and of the result of the combination with other expressions in all the linguistic levels. However, if the corresponding data is not collected in the database of an automatic translator, it will never be able to carry out a translation correctly ”, they state.

Zamorano considers that the most difficult thing for a machine is to make decisions that go beyond what is expected, such as “translate poorly to translate well”. Take as an example the book To kill a mockingbird (Kill a Mockingbird, in Spanish). Nightingale in English is nightingale. Mockingbird in Spanish is mockingbird. “No good dictionary will tell you that mockingbird means ‘nightingale.’ They are totally different birds. However, a human can make the decision that it is a little known bird to the Spanish public and replace it with a more familiar one that embodies the same qualities. Something like this requires empathy to identify the intention of the author of the book, as well as knowledge of the natural world and human societies. ” If one day a machine achieves these skills, Zamorano considers that “it will not only be able to replace a human translator, but it will be able to perform any task.”

If this prediction is finally fulfilled, it will be in many years. Jorge Arús Hita, vice-dean for quality and innovation at the Faculty of Philology of the Complutense University of Madrid, predicts that in most cases it will be a long time until we are able to distinguish a text translated by an automatic system from one of a human. “Automatic translators still stick too closely to the literalness of the message. They work best in those areas where there is less chance of ambiguity. In other words, it will be easier to apply it to a technical text, for example, than to a fictional one ”. For now, “the most realistic goal remains to make a translation good enough that the subsequent human editing task is as simple and fast as possible.”

For him, one of the great objectives is “to ensure that humans can communicate directly without having to speak the same language.” In addition to automatic text translators, there are also devices to translate conversations into dozens of languages ​​in real time. These instant translation systems, which share many of the limitations with those of text, are presented as an alternative to communicate in a foreign country, in emergency situations or at business meetings.

All these possibilities raise a question: Will you stop studying languages ​​in the future? Prats-Carreras believes that, for at least a few years, we will continue to do so: “Knowledge of the language is not in itself the goal. The objective is to learn languages ​​as a basis to communicate with people from other linguistic and cultural backgrounds. Understanding and speaking other languages ​​helps us to better understand other ways of seeing the world and to become part of a whole that is more interconnected than ever. Mandela said it: ‘If you speak to a man in a language he understands, the message reaches his head. If you speak to him in his language, it reaches his heart. ”