Confused about your Medicare options? A new company wants to help you

According to US Census data, the number of Hispanics who qualify for Medicare grows each year, but nearly 70% of Latino adults have little or no knowledge of Medicare programs. Now a new organization wants to change that.

Anhelo is a licensed insurance agency dedicated to helping Latinos find the best Medicare Advantage plans for their health. Anhelo was born out of a basic need for our community: Latinos need reliable, detailed and culturally relevant information to get the best coverage for their health.

The idea is simple: to make good decisions you need good information. Anhelo seeks to revolutionize the Medicare marketplace by providing 100% Medicare Advantage enrollment information and support in Spanish. Therefore, they have a team of more than 200 Latino agents with more than 20 years of experience in the market.

“We are your children, grandchildren, neighbors and cronies,” says Sheyla Benítez, Director of Customer Experience at Anhelo. “We understand your needs because we are part of your community.”

But what are these Medicare Advantage plans and how are they different from Original Medicare? Medicare Advantage is a private alternative that offers all the coverage of Original Medicare and can have many additional benefits, such as dental, vision, hearing or prescription drug coverage.

Some plans may even include bonuses for pharmacy items, transportation to medical appointments, international emergency coverage, and much more. The best part? Plans have monthly premiums starting at $ 0 per month, and may include $ 0 deductibles and $ 0 copayments for certain services.

Medicare Advantage plans are available to people age 65 and older and younger people with certain qualifying disabilities. US citizens and legal permanent residents who have lived in the US for at least five consecutive years may qualify.

More than half of Latino Medicare beneficiaries have a Medicare Advantage plan, and it’s easy to understand why. According to a Better Medicare Alliance study, Latino Medicare Advantage beneficiaries are more likely to receive important preventive services and have fewer out-of-pocket costs than their Original Medicare counterparts. In fact, the study estimates that Latinos with Medicare Advantage saved an average of $ 1,113 a year compared to Original Medicare.

Now, thanks to companies like Anhelo, our Latino Medicare beneficiaries can get the information and enrollment support they need to get Medicare Advantage plans that can help them live healthier and fuller lives.

Anhelo seeks to simplify the Medicare Advantage process, and this begins with listening to people with empathy and respect. “At Anhelo, we focus on knowing your individual health needs, and finding a plan that offers the benefits you need most,” says Benitez. “I have seen people who were not taking their medicines because they could not pay for them, or had not made an appointment at the dentist for years due to fear of the bill. At Anhelo, we take the time to get to know you and find a Medicare Advantage plan for you. “

To learn more about Anhelo and Medicare Advantage plans, you can call 1-800-691-6715 (TTY 711) or visit www.anhelosalud.com/planes.

Plan availability varies by carrier and location. Callers will be connected to an Anhelo Insurance Solutions LLC licensed insurance agent who can provide more information on Medicare Advantage plans offered by one or more Medicare contracted companies.