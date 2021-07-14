Confrontation between ministerial and municipal authorities leaves 5 injured in Edomex

TLALNEPANTLA, State of Mexico.- A confrontation was registered between ministerial and municipal police in the La Blanca neighborhood in this municipality, where two ministerial elements were beaten and at least three more wounded from the municipal bullet.

The Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico reported that the events occurred when they carried out the arrest of two women and a man who had participated in the kidnapping of a 73-year-old woman in Tlalnepantla and who was rescued over the weekend in a Tultitlán safe house.

In the operation, two women and two men were arrested and investigated for their probable participation in the kidnapping; however, when they were leaving, they were intercepted by elements of the municipal police who fired several shots, “despite the fact that the FGJEM members identified themselves, as the prosecution assured, the attack was repelled.

It was confirmed that one of the units that made up the convoy was the Kidnapping Prosecutor of the Valley of Mexico.

It was reported that elements of the Public Prosecutor’s Office made the four detainees available to the Public Ministry and initiated an investigation to determine the actions of the municipal police officers who attacked the ministerial staff.

While the Tlalnepantla city council reserved its right to inform, until the official statements are concluded.

