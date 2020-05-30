Gabrielle Union received some good news and some not-so-good news about her career.

The actress, who has openly complained about the “toxic” atmosphere behind the scenes of America’s Got Talent (AGT), is trying to move on.

After Union was fired from the NBC show in November, an investigation was opened into its claims of racism and unfair treatment.

On Wednesday, NBC, along with AGT producers, released a statement on the matter.

“Through the investigative process, it has been revealed that no person associated with the program has made callous or derogatory remarks about Miss Union, and that neither race nor gender has been a factor in the advancement or the elimination of the contestants in no time, ”said the statement. “The investigation has shown that the concerns expressed by Miss Union have nothing to do with the decision not to renew her contract.”

On the positive side, the results also indicate that there are areas that can be improved at the corporate level.

“Although research has shown that there is a full culture of diversity, it has also highlighted some areas that could be improved,” the statement added.

An AGT source told Variety magazine that program executives have emphasized sensitivity and made it easier for employees to discuss problems with the Human Resources Department.

So is everything okay Gabby?

The Being Mary Jane star told Variety that she was pleased that there were changes, but that there were still many things to fix.

“There are some people who want the changes to stop because it seems to them that their privileges are being violated,” said Union.

Although the actress did not mention names, she is known to have had confrontations with Simon Cowell, one of the main bosses, whom Union accused of behaving rudely, such as smoking near her, despite the fact that she asked him to stop doing so.

“You come on stage and find a really toxic work environment, and whoever expresses it the most is the most powerful person in the production.”

