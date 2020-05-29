At 66, John Malkovich was surprised to see two people sharing a pizza. It has been like this since he started witnessing the world through the screens of series and films, which he watches in confinement.

Through a videoconference, the actor talked to the Estadão about the Space Force series premiere today (29). The comedy by Greg Daniels and Steve Carell starts from the US desire to resume space exploration in a new project “Boots on the Moon”, as in the Space Race years. For the actor, this is an interesting period of history, at least for the imagination. “Despite being born at that time, space does not seem so fascinating. I believe that the Earth is curious enough,” says Malkovich. “But of course we can imagine what it will be like to discover life off the ground and what it will look like.”

In the original Netflix production, Malkovich plays Dr. Mallory, a scientist who works on the team of General Mark R. Naird (Carell) and spends the eight-episode season trying to prevent the new Space Force from exploding and going through the air. .

In the first episode, Dr. Mallory insists on the idea of ​​canceling a rocket launch for the next day, as the weather and climate conditions are not good. The general disagrees and follows a more current line of world leaders who prefer to discredit science. The confusion is set. “But the whole press is here, the politicians, and we spend a lot of money on it. It is a beautiful day. That is your opinion”, will defend the character of Carell.

This is where the series will compose the comedy, exploring the skills (or lack thereof) of a general who has the mission to regain the glory of the past, in times when Apollo 11 no longer means the name of a snack on the food truck headquarters.

The partnership with Carell is part of a journey that was designed for screenwriter Greg Daniels, still in the days of The Office. In the nostalgic series, the actor did the inconvenience Michael Scott, alongside names like John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer. “There were nine seasons surrounded by great comedy talents, people with whom it was easy to work, in a very collaborative way, and offhand,” says Daniels, in an exclusive interview with Estadão.

For the screenwriter of The Simpsons and O Rei do Pedaço, making comedy is something that is built together, see the work at the Second City Theater. “There is a theatrical movement in Chicago, very strong in improv training for actors. It is almost a religion, in which we share how to develop confidence on the scene and be creative when the time comes.”

In Space Force, Carell brings together some of Michael Scott’s inconvenience of The Office, and Malkovich tempered the scene with a mocking seriousness, ranging from concern for the lizards that could be cooked in the heat of the rocket’s turbines, to the presence of a chimpanzee, in more fun production scenes. In it, the general tries to solve a problem in one of the satellites by talking to a chimpanzee, using sign language.

Along with the primate, a dog also occupies the facility, recalling the times when animals and plants were sent inside space probes. As in the past, the result will be catastrophic. “When Steve came to me, there was only the title of the series. Over time, we got together to compose the other characters, it was all very natural,” recalls Daniels, who also considers the continuity of the series in a second season. “Despite having nothing confirmed, we are holding several remote meetings to see what the future will look like.”

Throughout the production, it is clear the desire to make fun of this excess of power that makes the powerful – before dangerous – somewhat pathetic. “I think the politicians on the show are less aware of science,” says Daniels. “I want people to use science more, to understand what scientists are saying. It is much more than ‘do this’ or ‘don’t do that.'”

For Malkovich, the debate enriches science, but it has a limit, especially in times of pandemic. “We are finding that science is very scientific, even if it is inaccurate or incomplete. The difference between what we see and how science explains something will always cause conflict, but the pandemic should not be a reason for waging war.”

Daniels follows the reasoning of the actor Want to Be John Malkovich. “Science is a measure of reality,” he says. “But it is sad that many politicians in the world do not want to see the reality. In general, they prefer to hear a story made up to turn someone into an enemy.”

