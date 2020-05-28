The good thing that poets have is that their capacity for synthesis. They can express very deep feelings in a dozen words, and do it so closely that we end up internalizing the message. Without being a great connoisseur of his work, there is a phrase by Leonard Cohen that I love: “Sometimes you know which side to be on, simply seeing who is on the other side”. Making a musical parallel, sometimes I just have to know from what sources a band drinks to intuit if I am going to like it or not. These people from Tenerife are called Conflictivo, previously known as Barrio Conflictivo, in honor of four mendas from La Txantrea that must have been quite good. How can the bug not bite me? One, two, three … Barri!

TRIP TO SOUND

Just pretend. Whoever resembles his family deserves honor. I don’t know exactly in what, maybe, in the rhythm, if in the rawness of the guitars, but instrumentally they have an air to Don’t put your ass. It looks like it came out of an eighties cassette. The only thing that doesn’t fit with Barricada is the voice, which reminds me of old Baron Rojo records. Great choice to open the debut album, because it serves as a sample button of what this Canarian band develops.

The sewers. I will be going crazy, but the first bars are the punk-rock version of Ozzy Osbourne’s Crazy Train. I still have that feeling of listening to a record from the mid-eighties-early nineties. The last stanza of each quartet has an air of Sequins. Fernando Madina is one of those guys who doesn’t need to introduce himself, just by singing a couple of verses, you know that Elvis has entered the building. One of the ingredients marked in the Conflictivo recipe is that, especially in the choruses, they give it an epic aura. Ok, it is not Ronnie James Dio, but it is that, within their punk-rock roll, with more rock than punk, they manage to pack the choirs.

More volume. They start Iommi, with that slow guitar playing, the drums gallop in and the chords bring to mind A forest, by The Cure (the best song that the British have given). Abel doesn’t sound like a standard rock voice. When he voices more volume, it sounds almost, almost, heavy metal. Of course, what they have in common is that old aura. A long pluck that seemingly slows down, launches the next burst of stanzas at full throttle. I think it is the drums that, from the shadow, change the color of the glass with which we see the song.

Crazy nights. Sounds like creators of the roll, Diamond Head, Black Sabbath. The guitars on top of a drums drums and the trallazos of the fingers to the strings of the bass, which seem to rumble under the voices.

Born from hell. Another memory to Sequins. Instrumentally, the verses of this song resemble that of The sequins shine too much / you no longer hallucinate anyone / someone pampers you this mistake / your roll is pure montage. The voice has been left a little more alone, with the choirs at more specific times transmitting that Howitzer / Red Baron roll again.

Rock and roll times. Abel pulls treble — within the registers it covers. This is not a song to sing without almost opening your mouth, this song is voiced, with the jaw set and the forehead beaded with sweat. How to sing a goal in the discount.

Burrito. The most ramonian beginning of the album, a la Glad to see you go. The bass sounds punk, the guitars are very rocky, the drums are a runaway horse and the voice has metal features. It is as if the best of the eighties-90s state rock had been taken and passed through the sieve of time after a merger.

Roncanrol worker. Starting from a kind of accelerated Black and White and passed through a filter to the Reoffenders, they take out one of those choruses that draws us a smile this is just rock and roll / guitar, bass and drums / he gets a voice / red wine and cold beer . With the How Well, Howitzer scroll we learn that we can’t take ourselves very seriously.

Journey to sound. The one that gives the album its title almost to the end. Quarantine, in Eres piara, they have a similar roll in the instrumental part, because in the voices, the same in the way the stanzas fit over the instruments as in the tonality of the vocal part they totally differ. The guitar, in the verses, changes the extended chords over time to a kind of crushing to match the bass, snapped between bass drum and snare.

Destruction symbol. A rock that shows its jazz or blues origins, but with the power of Steel Strings (ok, I name the Red Barons a lot, but I am suggested by Abel’s voice). Instead of having a minute for the solo, the stitches hit the bridge, which serves as a transition to a rock like Boikot, Los Reincidentes (for not mentioning Barricada again)…

Short songs, just over half an hour to put ten songs, an album as it is ordered. Knowing that the mere existence of the band is a tribute to Barricada, how can you not get your hands on the album? Conflictivo is another time traveling band, that does not seem from this decade, nor from the past, nor from the previous one. Lots of rock, some punk and a metal aura.

For the convinced, links of the band.

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Conflictivoficial

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/conflictivogr

Youtubehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1cDpXXRm0DE&list=OLAK5uy_lOCN5zmilQJZwC3xN6ns00DP0dM1EUMWA

Spotify https://open.spotify.com/album/3We7hy3oG8aoIo9y9CPT2v?si=ntskTWMUQj2ukc_Pvhsn6Q

Deezerhttps://www.deezer.com/album/99548802?utm_source=deezer&utm_content=album-99548802&utm_term=2911468184_1578439595&utm_medium=web