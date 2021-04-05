Confirms Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles They were dating! | AP

Recently the socialite Kris Jenner confirmed that her daughter was indeed the model Kendall jenner and the famous british singer Harry Styles They came out, because until that moment there were only speculations that were on social networks.

During her last appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show, Kris Jenner confirmed that her daughter Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles dated for a while.

It is worth mentioning that the Romance of the model and the singer is something very well known within the industry, however it had not been confirmed until now.

The matriarch of the Kardashian Jenner clan had a talk with Ellen about the end of the famous reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” and as always, she ended up revealing some of her daughters’ best kept secrets.

Ellen and Kris chatted via Zoom and the host managed to get information from her about her daughter’s love life with the iconic and classic game Never Have My Kids Ever.

During the game, the host asked the socialite a question that would undoubtedly reveal the whole truth about that rumor.

My kids have never dated a boy band member “and Kris responded with a sign that said,” Yes they have “to which Ellen replied,” Yes, Kendall and Harry, right? “

This is how the momager made it clear that as far as she knows, Kendall is the only one who has dated a member of a band and added that her other daughters have dated rappers, referring to Kylie’s relationship with Travis Scott and Tyga and the marriage (now divorce) of Kim to Kanye West.

As you may recall, Harry and Kendall never confirmed their relationship and although they already broke up and it was only temporary, they were on good terms.

In fact, the times they have been caught together in some events or meetings they look like extremely friendly exes.

Apparently gossip is never enough, since at any moment an old secret can come out to the public, or in the case of Kris, she herself bring it to light on a television program with a very high rating.

The truth is that neither Kendall Jenner nor Harry Styles can deny the amount of romances and love affairs with which they have been related.

They both have ex-lists that include athletes, singers, models, and more, so it’s easy to forget that, at one point, they supposedly had their own love story.

And although there were many rumors, photos and evidence, the couple never confirmed a serious relationship, however, Kendall mentioned their romance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” when Harry Styles was the guest host.

During a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts”, she asked him which songs from his debut album were about her.

Unfortunately, Harry refused to answer, but it was a funny moment and a reminder that these two used to have something.

Harry and Kendall had an on-and-off relationship between 2015 and 2016, they were spotted in St. Barts on New Years Eve 2015, when Kendall made the first move, according to Entertainment Tonight.

And later some photographs were published of the two embracing on a yacht during that same trip they made.

While neither Kendall nor Harry confirmed the relationship, they didn’t have to, because Khloé Kardashian apparently did it for them.