Confirms Alicia Machado will appear in Luis Miguel: The Series

After being approached at the Mexico City Airport, Alicia Machado advanced some details to the cameras about her upcoming appearance in Netflix’s next biography of singer Luis Miguel, this added to other surprises that the Venezuelan told the media.

Accompanied by her daughter, the “former Miss Universe” confirmed that her name will appear in the second installment of the acclaimed series of Luis Miguel, which will hit the popular platform on April 18.

The “television actress” took advantage of the space before the press to anticipate an unexpected surprise that also directly involves the interpreter of “The Inconditional”, after revealing that she is preparing a book in which she will include a complete chapter in which she will detail their relationship. with the so-called “Sun of Mexico“.

The model recalled some experiences of her time with “Puerto Rican“With whom the relationship lasted only a few months since they were both very young, she was 18 years old and Gallego Basteri, 25. She commented for” Suelta la Sopa “.

Undoubtedly, Luis Miguel Gallego, has known how to leave a mark on each of his conquests and for the famous, his story with the music idol is no exception, proof of this was that the same “former beauty queen” has remembered on different occasions the “kisses” he received from the renowned figure of the show.

Does he kiss well? … At one point they questioned the remembered judge of “Singing for a dream” and one of the participants of “Look who dances”, who questioned her daughter, Are you listening? while at the same time he clarified with laughter, “you were not born.”

Apparently, it has become a hallmark of the “star king” of music since it is not the first Mexican artist linked romantically to Luis Miguel who has described this particular trait.

Finally, the star said goodbye to the cameras by sending some kisses, thus concluding with his statements. Until now, no more details are known about the possible actresses who would play the native of Maracay, Venezuela.

How was your romance?

Alicia Machado Fajardo, has described her romance with Luis Miguel on other occasions as a very “innocent” relationship.

We were both very young. It was a very beautiful experience, he is a charming, beautiful man, a gentleman, the actress revealed in an interview in 2020.

In the same way, she comments that the Mexican music producer was like a guide for her, and today they are only beautiful memories, she told TvyNovelas.

He gave me advice on fame and show business, but it’s a thing of the past, said the soap opera collaborator.

The American citizen today became a well-known face on the screen in Mexico participating in various productions, “Until money do us part”, “Dare to Dream”, “A lucky family”, “Because love rules”, they are some of the titles that made up his career.

In the middle of the trailer for the series, other names have emerged that will appear on the list of the former loves of the heir of the Gallego-Basteri, one of his most notorious romances involved the singer Mariah Carey, Daisy Fuentes, Salma Hayek, among others.

The next release of “Luis Miguel: The Series“It would finally arrive in the first weeks of April after presenting several delays derived particularly from the Covid-19 pandemic. After the premiere of the first season in April 2018, the continuation of the story that portrays the complex will finally be known. life of one of the most successful artists inside and outside of Mexico.