A couple of days ago, Microsoft organized a presentation in which it revealed several games that would come to Xbox Series X in its initial stage. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 appeared in the lineup, which until now was confirmed for current-generation consoles and PCs. With the arrival of Xbox Series X, some players thought that it would be a Microsoft exclusive for the new generation of consoles, but soon after it was revealed that it would also come to PlayStation 5.

The game’s distributor, Paradox Interactive, shared on May 8, 1 day after the Inside Xbox presentation, which will provide full support for the new generation of consoles, as Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will also debut on PlayStation 5. This This is known because at the end of the video the logos of Xbox, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC appear, confirming that it is an inter-national launch.

What is Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2?

This title will be the successor RPG to Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines. It is developed by Hardsuit Labs and will present a reactive narrative of stories, rapid combat of melee and characters with their own and secret motives.

In it you will take the role of a vampire who will ignite a war between the different factions that live in the city of Seattle. In order to survive, you will have to join a clan and better manage your relationships with other vampires to achieve what you want, but you must be careful not to reveal the supernatural powers of this species to the world. It is important to say that all actions will have consequences in the reactive world of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2. You can check out a more story focused preview by checking this page.

Another title that was also announced in the Xbox presentation and that was later confirmed for PlayStation 5 is Scarlet Nexus. You can find more news related to the Sony console by checking this page.

