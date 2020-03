Mar 27 (.) – Confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in the United States reached 100,040 on Friday, the highest number in the world, a . count showed.

Italy has reported 86,498 confirmed cases and China adds 81,340. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/2UIQBiG)

(Report by Christine Chan in New York, Written by Lisa Shumaker, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)