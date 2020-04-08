It’s official: UFC 250, which is scheduled for next May 9, will not be done in Sao Paulo.

The confirmation was made by Combat.com the night of this Tuesday, where it was confirmed that the event will not take place in Ibirapuera Gym.

The complex Deportivo Constacio Vaz Guimaraes, where the sand is, it was temporarily ceded to the Ministry of Health to place a field hospital, to help care for those infected by the coronavirus. This rules out holding any event in the gym until September, term that can change according to the needs of use.

The night of Saturday, Combat.com revealed that the event would leave the city of São Paulo. It is not defined where the event will take place. Dana White revealed Monday night that already booked a place to hold the events for the next two monthswhere is included UFC 250.

The situation of many Brazilians who were on the card is uncertain. In recent days, the organization contacted the big names on the billboard, to see the possibility of traveling to the U.S. Some fighters have already been informed by the matchmakers of UFC who are out of the event, due to the low possibility of obtaining a work visa.

UFC 250 He has two fights for his belt. In the case of the female fight, Amanda Nunes Y Felicia Spencer, they talked about the possibility of facing each other in Florida.

This was the eighth time where UFC hold an event in Sao PauloPreviously, there were five events in the state capital and two in Barueri.

At the moment there are no details if Sao Paulo You will receive another date this year. In case of not receiving, Brazil will have two events of the organization this year. The first was in Brasilia, last March 14. And the other is the 11th edition of UFC Rio, which is programmed in the Jeunesse Arena.

