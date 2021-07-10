CONFIRMED! They are already working on the sequel to The War of Tomorrow

Amazon Prime Video’s most recent hit, The War of Tomorrow, is already planning its sequel. The production confirmed that they are already working on it.

Humans are on the verge of extinction at the hands of invading aliens. Their only hope: themselves but in the past, in order to add more and more ranks in combat. Yes, it sounds a bit dystopian, but it is the argument of Tomorrow’s War, the most recent film of Amazon Prime Video. The film takes science fiction to the top and convinces more than one since its premiere. His reception was so great that a sequel is already being planned and worked on.

According to reports, the director Chris McKay, as well as the scriptwriter Zach Dean They will return for the second part, which would already be in development. In the same way, most of the main cast of the first film, including Chris pratt , Yvonne Strahovski , Betty gilpin, Sam richardson, Edwin hodge Y JK Simmons, they will also return to continue with the franchise.

According to the specialized medium DeadlineSince its premiere on July 2, the title has reached an audience close to 2.41 million viewers. In addition, it has received more than 20,000 reviews, having a rating of 4.5 out of 5.

The creation originally had a budget close to 200 million dollars, the same value for which Amazon got it from Skydance. However, with the good numbers reported after this first week and the expected projections, the investment for the sequel could increase.

On the other hand, there is still an executive issue at stake. The conflict would arise due to the increase in the participation of Paramount studios in the works for the second edition. If so, it is most likely that the aforementioned streaming platform does not retain the rights. The transmission of the continuation would be at the expense of Paramount +.

Tomorrow’s War is now available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.