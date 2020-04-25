Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Unfortunately, E3 2020 was totally canceled a few weeks ago, but the good news is that the absence of this great event will not leave half of the year without news. We say this because company or joint disclosures are expected to occur. One of the presentations that was made within the framework of E3 was the PC Gaming Show and today it was revealed that it will be back this year.

After a few weeks of the cancellation of E3 2020, PC Gamer announced that the PC Gaming Show, the presentation dedicated to showing news for the PC will be broadcast on Saturday, June 6, a few days before E3 2020, remember that the presentation was made the same days of the presentations of the massive event.

In case you missed it: Some announcements prepared for E3 2020 are expected to be made in advance.

On this occasion, the PC Gaming Show will be broadcast on that June day along with “other presentations as part of a long day of programming on Twitch and other platforms.”

As in other years, users can expect PC-related trailers, announcements, news, and revelations from companies like Intel, Epic Games Store, Tripwire Interactive, Frontier, Merge, Humble Bundle, Guerrilla Collective, and Perfect World, which are some of the sponsors that make the event possible.

“Gaming on PC has prospered in the last decade because it is the only gaming platform that belongs to everyone. Some fantastic games deserve recognition, and we hope to make June 6 a day for viewers to experience what’s on the way, ”said Evan Lahti, editor-in-chief of PC Gamer.

How do you receive this news? Did you expect this event to take place after the cancellation of E3 2020? Tell us in the comments.

We remind you that, although this year’s edition of E3 was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), it is expected that next year’s edition will be carried out without problems. You can find more PC related news by checking this page.

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Source

.