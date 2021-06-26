Confirmed the Spanish tennis players who will attend the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

The Royal Spanish Tennis Federation has released the list of players who will represent Spain in the tennis section at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, which will be held from July 24 to August 1. The female branch will have Carla Suárez, Garbiñe Muguruza, Sara Sorribes and Paula Badosa, being the doubles the couples Carla-Garbiñe and Sara-Paula. Meanwhile, in the masculine, they will go Pablo Carreño, Alejandro Davidovich, Pablo Andújar and Roberto Carballés. The doubles pairs will be Carreño-Davidovich and Andújar-Carballés. The mixed is yet to be confirmed.