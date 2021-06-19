CONFIRMED! The sequel to Scoob! according to the director

Scoob !, the most recent production based on Scooby-Doo, caused great nostalgia in 2020 and its director confirms that they are already preparing the sequel to it. Do not miss the information.

“Scooby Dooby Doo, where are you?”… That phrase … Hearing that phrase after so many years was a balm for many fans of the popular cartoon of Hanna-barbera. The characters of said franchise arrived in 2020 on the big screen once again in Scoob! Now, a year later, its director confirms plans for a sequel.

Tony Cervone, the filmmaker in charge of the project, spoke with Comic Book Movie and revealed some details of the above. The creative, in addition, was the one behind Space jam 25 years ago. The developer is one of the highly trusted ingenuities of Warner Bros. Animation. He, along with his fellow worker, Spike Brandt, have directed more than 20 titles for the company, for decades.

Faced with all this, in his interview with the aforementioned media, Cervone commented that he is already planning one more, the second part of Scoob! This animated feature film was released in the midst of the COVID-19 and it did not have the expected collection.

The idea of ​​a continuation is undoubtedly a sign of confidence in the process. These were the words of the writer:

“Actually, we’re kicking the tires on a Scoob sequel! It hasn’t been announced yet, but it’s something we’re all excited about. The entire creative team that made the first film is still hanging around and working on something new. It was great to create this Hanna-Barbera Cinematic Universe and it is exciting to return to it, “he said.

There is still no more information about it, because as the person in charge himself said, it is still a very early moment of the plans. However, fans of the franchise can sigh calmly and joyfully after the news.