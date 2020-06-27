Confirmed the Karla Luna bioseries, these actresses could be the protagonists | INSTAGRAM

Recently information has come out regarding this biographical series, such as the names of the possible cast.

Most of us know the scandalous story of the betrayal of her best friend Karla Panini and the infidelity of her husband Américo Garza towards the comedian, Karla Luna, who unfortunately lost her life to cancer, this famous story will have its own series and will be borne by producer Felipe Silva.

It is known with certainty that for the so controversial protagonist, this producer already has several actresses in mind to play the « dark comadre », but so far he does not have a confirmed name.

Silva explained that this miniseries will deal with the tragic life of Karla Luna, during the mistreatment that she lived at the hands of her then husband, facts that we know have been left in written evidence, in addition to voice recordings and other testimonies.

« Abuse, insults by a certain person and the series is going to be based on that, on the one hand, and on the other his childhood, what he lived with ‘The washerwomen’ and his illness, » said the producer for a daily newspaper. national.

However, regarding the actresses in which he has thought that they would be more than adequate to play Luna, he has two main options: Alejandra Espinoza or Sara Maldonado, for the role of the villains, like Américo, he thought of Arturo Carmona and for Panini hinted that the ideal would be Violeta Isfel.

Likewise, regarding other secondary characters, such as Óscar Burgos, Silva commented that he would very much like it to be played by the Mexican influencer and YouTuber, Luisito Comunica. Can you imagine him playing a role in a series?

The producer also detailed that there are testimonies of Luna, where she makes a narrative, as if it were a newspaper, because she had planned to make a book of the situations she lived in and the way she suffered, however, sadly, the weather it did not reach him and he was defeated by cancer.

And, on the date of the premiere, Silva commented that this bioseries could be coming to the screens at the end of this same 2020, he also pointed out that he will look for a way to make it broadcast on the different existing streaming platforms.

Recall that the charismatic Karla Luna lost her life, victim of aggressive cancer in 2017, she fought against this terrible disease for many years and different episodes of which she thought and we think that she would free her, for this reason, the series will seek to be a resilient for people who suffer from this terrible disease.