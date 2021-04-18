Confirmed! The European Super League is a fact: it will start in August 2021



Florentino Pérez is the first president of the Super League.

Photo: Eric Alonso / Getty Images

There seems to be no going back. The club football in Europe, as we know it, could have changed forever from today. Twelve historic clubs announced their participation in the new European Super League, competition that will consist of 20 teams and has scheduled start in August 2021.

Almost simultaneously, most of the confirmed clubs released the announcements. A loud rumor went from south to hehoc in a matter of hours. Just one day before the UEFA Champions League announced its new format, the “best teams” of the old continent hit the table.

The first was Real Madrid, since Florentino Pérez, reelected president of the white club, is the main promoter of this project, and of course, is the first president of the European Super League.

Official Statement: The main European football clubs announce the new Super League. # RealMadrid – Real Madrid CF (@realmadrid) April 18, 2021

Twelve historic clubs in Europe confirmed their presence in the Super League:

Spain: Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid. Italy: AC Milan, Inter and Juventus. England: Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham.

What will be the format of the European Super League?

Immediately, the clubs in their respective communications informed about the format planned for the competition. They claim that it will not replace the leagues, but that it will be played during the week. Thus, we could be facing the final of the UEFA Champions League.

This is how the European Super League will be played:

There will be 20 clubs, the 15 Founding Clubs and an additional five teams that will qualify annually based on the previous season’s performance. All games will be played during the week, all clubs will continue to compete in their respective national leagues, thus preserving the traditional calendar that is at the center of club life; The season will begin in August with the participation of the clubs in two groups of ten, who will play home and away matches. The top three from each group will automatically qualify for the quarterfinals. Teams finishing fourth and fifth will play an additional two-legged playoff. Subsequently, two-party playoffs will be played from the quarters to reach the final, which will be played as a single game, at the end of May, in a neutral venue.

Regarding the economic income, the Super League says the following: “Solidarity payments will grow in line with league revenues and are expected to exceed $ 11 billion over the Founder Clubs commitment period. These solidarity payments will follow a completely transparent and regularly published new model.“.

More details of the competition are available on the Super League website.