CONFIRMED! The Batgirl movie has already chosen a director

It will not be one, but two, directors who will be in charge of the next DC and HBO Max movie, Batgirl. The film will begin its production process shortly.

The next big productions of DC They have not shown much progress in terms of their production process, but at a slow pace some details of them have been revealed. While waiting for the confirmation of the pre-production start of the reboot of Superman, the study has already selected the duo of directors who will assume Batgirl.

Thus, according to the specialized media of Hollywood will be Bilall fallah Y Adil El Arbi, who lead the project set.

This pair of filmmakers already know each other, as they were in command of Bad Boys: For Life, which increases the expectation around production. Also, the writer well known to the studio, Christina Hodson, who wrote the script for Flash, Birds of prey Y Bumblebee, will arrive to support the filmmakers in this film.

The tape will come to HBO Max for its premiere, giving continuity to the agreement established between Dc comics, WarnerMedia and the streaming platform. Its cast and release date have yet to be released. However, it is believed that Sasha street, which will give life to Supergirl on The Flash, it might appear.

The information previously collected was shared by The Hollywood Reporter, a medium that spoke with the producer of the feature film, Kristin burr, who also said the following: