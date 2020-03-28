In these very special and delicate days, television must continue to fulfill its duty to inform and also bring entertainment to the homes, while Argentine families comply with the obligatory isolation. The rating accompanies: the most watched programs are the news and entertainment cycles. That is why El Muro Infernal, Welcome on Board, El Precio Justo and others attract the attention of the audience that is looking for, in addition to current affairs, some type of daily fun.

For this reason, the return of Showmatch is good news for the audience, since it is one of the programs that has entertained the most and has been accompanying people for more than thirty years. The program led by Marcelo Tinelli has a tentative return date for Monday, April 27, but with news that seek to adapt the format to the times we live in.

The cycle could be called a kind of Showmatch Unplugged, such is the concept that sounds within the production company LaFlia. This is the idea that Tinelli put down to his work team: make a program with logical modifications due to the theme of the pandemic, recovering a bit the essence of Videomatch and adding news and live reports.

The driver has already informed his closest collaborators – as well as Adrián Suar, Pablo Codevilla Y Coco fernandez, responsible for the programming of El Trece- their plans for this new season and everyone got to work in that regard.

The idea for this Showmatch Unplugged is from Tinelli himself and, as he knew Teleshow exclusively, the new version of the classic Dancing would have two studios running at the same time that they would air almost simultaneously. As the driver once did with Videomatch: he went to a studio and then to a larger one, to continue with The Videomatch Show featuring figures. In this case there will be a place where the Dancing will take place and in another where the humorists and guests will be.

In the smallest studio, to name it in some way, would be the humorists, like Pablo Granados Y Fredy Villareal, who are already preparing skits and characters for the beginning of the program. Also in that space Tinelli would take advantage to make reports or notes linked to current events, perhaps with a politician or a life story, or even a Skype communication with an athlete somewhere in the world. The idea is to have a foot on today so as not to have an eye on the situation that is being lived.

In the largest study, the Dancing. The format would recover its traditional scheme, but the couples would do “mirror” dances, this means that they would not have contact with each other and would dance separately. The first confirmed rhythm is the album, a Showmatch classic.

In the studio of the show would be the jury, the BAR, all with the logical distance and with all the hygiene and safety measures that the coronavirus requires. There would be no public in the stands or relatives on the sides of the track. Couches would also be on site. Each participant would have a microphone when answering the returns of the jury or the BAR, and it would no longer be Tinelli who approached theirs to defend themselves against the scores or the chicanas of the media court.

Production is working in this direction and couples would begin rehearsals beginning April 1. They may be followed through FaceTime and the program’s satellite cycles would be in charge of broadcasting them. At LaFlia they are very excited about this proposal and, in addition, despite the crisis, the sponsors and sponsors of the cycle have not fallen much, with which the show is ready to start as soon as everything is finished putting together.

This idea from the Showmatch Unplugged will continue until the quarantine is lifted and you can return to a more normal life, When the famous driver can say his classic “Good night, America!” again, while a crowd of crowds screams and raves with this greeting. For all this we will have to wait a while, but in the meantime the most important show on TV reconverts once again to bring a little entertainment to its faithful viewers in these times of quarantine.