CONFIRMED! She will be the great villain of the She-Hulk series

Titania will face She-Hulk in the series starring the latter. The power struggle between the two would be the central axis of the show.

Although it was already known that Abomination will appear in the series of She-hulk, now it has been confirmed that it will not be the great villain of it, because the heroine must face a female nemesis that is placed face to face with her. The character in charge of facing her will be Titania.

It is worth explaining that the latter is not Rogue, the famous member of the X Men, who received the name Titania in Latin American Spanish. However, the title refers to a former enemy of Jennifer walters in the comics. The duels between the two date back to 1984, in Secret wars.

The real identity of the evil one is Mary McPherran, which ceases to be a shy, weak and repressed adolescent to become one of the most physically strong women in the universe Marvel. These abilities give you guarantees to make Hulka in the next production of Disney +.

For its part, one of the moments most remembered by readers was when the villain assumed possession of the Power Stone, but even so, her rival managed to defeat her. What will happen in the show?

Another of the confirmations that appear after knowing who will face the main character, is who will give life to Titania. According The Hollywood Reporter, McPherran will be played by British actress Jameela Jamil.

The artist became even more recognized after playing Tahani Al-Jamil in the series The Good Place. According to other reports, her character will be a beloved influencer by many, but with a dark side yet to be discovered.

Thus, She-Hulk began filming in April and will premiere in 2022. The production is in charge of Jessica gao. The project will be starred by Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Tim roth, Ginger gonzaga, Jameela jamil Y Renée Elise Goldsberry.