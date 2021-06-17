Confirmed reference to the Infinity War vest and Natasha’s sacrifice

We continue to receive details of the visit that some media were able to make to the film’s filming set “Black Widow” / “Black Widow” at the end of 2019. After emphasizing that the new film will open on July 9 in theaters and Disney + (with Premium Access), we now go to more revelations made by the leading actress Scarlett Johansson and the director Cate Shortland. It should also be noted that en today the embargo on the first opinions will be lifted of the film on social media.

Natasha’s sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame

We have always been told that thanks to this film we will better understand Natasha’s decision to sacrifice herself in “Avengers: Endgame” so that Clint Barton can get the Soul Stone, and consequently, restore all the evil generated by Thanos. Scarlett Johansson commented on the following about Natasha’s sacrifice and how this new movie will approach it:

Somehow weird, messy and backwards, if any person could be truly altruistic and weird, because no one is obviously, but actually the act that she … His sacrifice was a truly altruistic offering Johansson explains of Natasha’s sacrifice. I think he really sacrifices himself, in a way, not just for love, for love, he saves his friend. Save everyone, but save your friend. And I think being in that kind of mental space and being able to make that decision, that selfless decision, that selfless act, is incredibly powerful. It’s amazing that she can be in that mental space to do that.

In line with what Johansson said in yesterday’s statements, assuring that they wanted to tell a story that Natasha would also advance, despite being a story set in the past, the actress attributes to the director Cate Shortland that the film “Black Widow” will get to show more facets of Natasha:

It’s been an interesting evolution, and it’s been interesting to find out with every director I’ve worked with and what they see, what they are interested in and the side they want to discover, ”says Johansson. And with Cate [Shortland]It’s been very liberating because he’s not afraid of anything that is ugly, or what is perceived as ugly, the embarrassing and uncomfortable parts, all of that. I hope this movie sees Natasha at her true strength, more than ever, and that Cate brings her out as well.

Confirmed that Natasha and Yelena wore the same vest

Moving on to something more interesting, a detail that did not go unnoticed by fans when the first images of the film began to arrive was that vest that Yelena Belova wears, similar to the one Natasha Romanoff wore in “Avengers: Infinity War”. Scarlett Johansson has confirmed that the vest is the same one that Yelena Belova wears in this film. An idea that was marked by Kevin Feige himself, president of Marvel Studios.

Well, it’s actually an important thing. It seems very superficial, but in reality it is very unique, it is something very significant. It’s totally Kevin Feige’s thing. He loves all those backstories and the things that connect the characters to each other. When we designed it then, it was really a different look for the character, but it’s funny how Kevin’s mind works on this – it’s like an imaginer in that sense, where he thinks of all the hidden little things that people will give, things that are seemingly innocuous, something from the heart. It’s a relic, it becomes a relic in this unexpected and fun way.

Recall that it remains to be seen what closure they give to Yelena in this film, although it is confirmed that Florecen Pugh will return to interpret the character in the series “Hawkeye”, released in this 2021.

Via information | Comic Book | .