Joel Robles himself, from Betis, confirmed this information and two more would be infected.

Real Betis vs. Real Madrid

Photo:



EFE

By:

EFE

May 10, 2020, 11:19 a.m.

The goalkeeper of Real Betis, Joel Robles, reported on Sunday afternoon, through the networks, that he has given “positive” in the controls that have been made of coronavirus and that he is “asymptomatic”, although he will continue with training at home “with the indications of medical services”.

The goalkeeper of the Verdiblanco team pointed out in the broadcast video that he and his pregnant wife and young daughter are “perfect” and that in recent weeks they have not had “discomfort” or “fever”.

Joel Robles advised the population “prudence” because he has “been responsible” and that when he has gone out on the street he has not done “with gloves and mask” and that despite this he has “the virus”.

Betis resumed training this Sunday with individualized sessions, although previous medical examinations have detected that some player in the squad has been in contact with the coronavirus but without presenting symptoms of Covid-19 disease, including Joel Robles, who was one of the absent on the return to work.

