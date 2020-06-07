Confirmed: People who like to dance make their partners happier | Lionsgate Special

If you are a person who likes to dance and your partner too, congratulations! It means that they are probably a very happy couple. According to various studies and experts, people who have a taste for dancing are people who have better social and physical skills.

One of the main characteristics of both men and women with a taste for dancing is that they are people who are not afraid to make a fool of themselves, they are sure of themselves, have high self-esteem, coordination skills and a better mood. Besides that dancing is a great way to exercise and best of all it’s a lot of fun and you can implement it with your partner.

A study by Anna Dubert In a group of 112 adolescent girls, they found that they had some type of physical and emotional discomfort and were asked to attend one dance class per week, while the other group did not attend any. The result was that people who started dancing improved their mental health and decreased their physical pain.

Benefits of dancing with your partner

Dancing is a way of feeling exposed or vulnerable for many people. However, When you are in a couple, dancing is a fun activity which also provides security and a deeper bond of trust by coordinating your body with that of another person and even dropping your weight on your partner.

It is a good way to exercise

In addition to being a good way to avoid exercise, dancing helps you burn body fat, tones muscles, and increases joint elasticity. Besides that it is a good way of stimulation to be in bed with your partner, helps self-discovery and is related to the coordination of movements between two bodies.

Confirmed: People who like to dance make their partners happier.

Reduces anxiety and stress

Another study by a University in London selected patients with anxiety disorders, who were asked to do a therapeutic exercise, who chose dance as an activity had totally significant results such as low levels of anxiety, stimulation of the mind and agility in cognitive habilyties.

