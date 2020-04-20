As much as LG has struggled to create attractive terminals over the past few years, as is the case with the latest LG V60, it is undeniable that the company has long since lost much of its relevance in the high-end segment, to the point of be overshadowed by other much younger firms like Xiaomi or OnePlus.

And LG itself knows it. For this reason, the company confirmed some time ago that it was going to finish once and for all with its historic “G” series, with the aim of introducing a new family of terminals. Today, that family is about to see the light of the hand of the new LG Velvet.

LG Velvet: this is the next flagship mobile from LG, with a renewed design and Snapdragon 765

The design of the terminal in question has been revealed in a promotional video, where you can take a first look at the LG Velvet’s physical appearance. According to the teaser, the device boasts a body built in aluminum and glass, with an appearance where curves are protagonists.

The back of the device, available in several different colors –according to the video: green, coral, black and white–, all of them with a glossy finish and, in some cases, an iridescent effect. In this sense, in addition, LG claims to have applied a treatment to the back of the device that provides an extremely smooth finish, almost like velvet –or “velvet”.

You can also see the new camera layout, located in the upper left part of the phone’s back, with each of the three sensors located individually instead of in the same module. LG refers to this new design language as “3D Arc Design”, and to the arrangement of its rear cameras as “Raindrop”.

Other features of his design confirmed in the video are the inclusion of a curved screen with a small notch in the central upper part, and reduced margins on its four sides that offer a symmetrical appearance.

Towards the end of the video, LG takes the opportunity to review part of the device’s technical data sheet. The most important detail is undoubtedly the inclusion of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, the most leading model of the Californian in the segment of the upper-middle range, which inherits some details from the Snapdragon 865 itself. Thanks to this processor, LG will be able to offer an experience very close to that of one of the most high-end market leaders, at a price considerably lower than the most “premium” phones. After all, the Snapdragon 865 is one of the causes of the disappearance of affordable high-end in this 2020.

Beyond that, previous rumors claim that the LG Velvet would have a 4,000 mAh capacity battery, support for the double screen accessory that we have already seen in brand terminals such as the LG G8x, and a screen whose diagonal would be between 6.7 and 6.9 inches. At the moment, the brand has not confirmed when do you plan to present to the world your new reference terminal for this 2020.

