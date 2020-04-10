The program will reveal what happened to the protagonists after the recording of the series

After the success it has achieved Tiger king, the documentary series that revolves around Joe Exotic, a peculiar character that has dozens of tigers in captivity, Netflix has decided to launch a new episode of the show, which will hit the platform on April 12th.

This new chapter, which will be named The Tiger King and I, will tell the story of the protagonists of Tiger King after the recording of the docuseries. It will be led by the comedian John McHale and will include interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, Y Jeff Y Lauren Lowe.

https://twitter.com/netflix / status / 1248355014570999808

Tiger King is one of the most successful series in Netflix history. 10 days after its premiere, it achieved an astonishing 34 million views, thus consolidating itself in the taste of Americans.

