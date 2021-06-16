CONFIRMED! Morbius will be set in the UCM

Morbius will feature a luxurious cast and a promising story. However, it seems that she will not remain isolated for long and will join the great Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel studios he is already preparing his phase 4 with full force. The company’s next round of productions includes the entry of new franchises, as well as the expansion of existing ones. Sample of the latter is the Spider-verse, which focuses on all the characters that are related to Spider Man, What Morbius.

This sub-region of the projects is still in charge of Sony Pictures, a production company that will launch, among other titles, Venom: There Will Be Carnage, Kraven Y Morbius. This last film may not be closely linked to Peter parker, What Venom. Although if it is part of the characters that have more connection with the ‘Good friend and neighbor’ in the editorial.

Now, the vampire has already encountered the arachnid in the cartoons, but everything indicates that these links may be transferred to the big screen. The antihero, who will be played by Jared Leto, will be part of the UCM. This means that the study will point a lot to the story and will seek to include it in other installments.

The information from the above was shared by Tyrese Gibson, which after his participation in Fast and furious 9, reaches the cast of the product in question of ‘La Casa de las Ideas’ to give life to the agent Simon Stroud.

On the other hand, the interpreter spoke about his role and explained a little about it. This said:

“That arm has all kinds of special effects and powers, and that is going to blow people away when they see this movie. I’ve done some superhero things, but I’ve never been a superhero. I had to explain that to my daughter, ”said Gibson.

In turn, the actor spoke with ComicBook.com and when asked if the story would occur within the Marvel Cinematic UniverseHe affirmed it with a resounding “Yes”.

#Morbius star Tyrese Gibson says the movie is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 🚨 pic.twitter.com/zweG5s85uk – Phase Zero (@PhaseZeroCB) June 15, 2021

All this reinforces the great hype of a large part of the fans around the Sony sub-universe about Marvel. The next tape in this section will be Spider-Man: No Way Home, which supposedly will bring the introduction of the great multiverse in theaters.