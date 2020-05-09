Confirmed: Men are attracted to big women | Pexels

There are endless myths and stereotypes regarding the types of couples. However, when we see a young man with an older woman, everything around him turns to prejudice and rumors.

As we well know, there is no age for love and men have revealed in a study why they are more attracted to an older woman than to a woman their age or younger. The page of Psychology Today He has made a series of articles that reveal an in-depth study regarding the subject.

Why Men Are Attracted To Big Women

In the articles, several men were interviewed and revealed that they are attracted to older or older women. due to a factor: Maturity. In various approaches that were explained during the interview, men said they did not like the immature attitudes of women their age or younger, including the way of relating to get a partner; through games.

On the other hand, among the characteristics that stood out about his relationship with large women, was the following:

Older women are more self-assured, independent, and their conversations are not just about raising a family.

The attention of a large woman gave her confidence and raised her self-esteem

They have life experience and different perspectives on seeing life

Emotional stability

Men chase big women

The researcher Milaine Alarie, in an article titled “They Are the Persecutors of Cougar” (2019) He found that, contrary to the stereotype, very few women considered themselves “seductresses,” who pursued younger men “passively waiting to be courted.”

Using data from 55 interviews with women ages 30-60 dating younger menWomen were found to be more likely to have played a passive role in relationship formation when they were over 40 than in their 30s.

Milaine Alaire suggests that in the context of older women seeking dating, the ability or desire to “renegotiate the gender script” applied in relationship building is permeated by cultural beliefs.

