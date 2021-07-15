Confirmed: Loki will have second season

So it is Marvel Studios fans, what many suspected and wanted is happening. This morning it is reported that the largest company dedicated to superhero film and television will develop a second season for Loki – 96%, the Disney Plus adventure that today premiered its final chapter. It seems that the company has seen enough potential in the character and will grant him more and better trips in the future. We will discuss all the details below.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Loki premiered in early June on Disney Plus and quickly became one of the most watched series of the moment, even surpassing WandaVision – 95% and Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%. Tom Hiddleston had already conquered the public in previous years, but with his series as Loki he came to reaffirm the feelings of the fans; now we will see him return with a second season and those who have already seen today’s final chapter are delighted.

And it is that the season finale has been in charge of announcing the return of the character. During the end credits, Marvel Studios throws us the words “Loki will return in the second season, “confirming that we will have more on the god of deception. It is a company custom to advertise more about its characters with a legend at the end of its products.

It is curious to observe how Loki has made its way into a second season, while neither WandaVision neither Falcon and the Winter Soldier they could do it. With the first we will see the Scarlet Witch again only until Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness; Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes will return until Captain america 4 and at the moment there are no details about its development. It’s been a long road for MCU characters on the small screen, but only Loki Laufeyson has managed to go a little further.

We invite you to read: Kevin Feige said Black Widow led Marvel to hire Chloé Zhao

From the beginning, Loki It was distinguished by being a series full of adventures and a lot of imagination, inspired by the best science fiction stories in cinema and literature; It is because of this that it managed to separate itself from many of the other Marvel products and become a title with its own spirit. From the title track composed by Natalie Holt to the suffocating mystery surrounding interdimensional events, Loki It takes the lead among the Marvel Studios series, at least in imaginative terms.

The second season of Loki confirms that we may not see the main character in a project for the big screen. Loki was not included in Thor: Love and Thunder, the next installment of the god of thunder, so he will only return in the second season of his series, will there be room for him in a later film? Only Kevin Feige and his colleagues have the last word, fans will have to wait a while to find out.

The first stage of the Marvel series on Disney Plus ends with Loki, as they contribute directly to the events of the MCU. On the way there are others like What If…?, Hawkeye and She-hulk, but some of them don’t even have a release date. Marvel Studios found a special site on the Disney Plus platform and has no intention of wasting it; Without a doubt, the distribution of its content through the world of streaming has resulted in a brutal success for the company.

Right now, the other Marvel Studios product enjoying fame and glory is Black Widow – 87%, the first phase 4 film of the MCU whose success in theaters shows that theaters are not dead and that audiences are eager to return to the big screens.

You may also be interested in: James Gunn Says Most Superhero Movies Today Are Boring