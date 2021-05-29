Confirmed lineups: this is how Manchester City and Chelsea FC go in the Champions League final

The previous one of the final of the UEFA champions leagueFrom now on it will be to talk about tactics and football at the Estádio do Dragão in the city of Porto (Portugal). Pep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel have already decided who will be the 22 protagonists of the English outcome.

There were no big surprises in the London team, but Guardiola did put a name that few expected in the previous one: Raheem Sterling. The Spanish coach will seek to raise his third Orejona and his first with the citizen team.

Manchester City: Ederson; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Rúben Dias, O. Zinchenko; Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling, and Phil Foden. DT: Josep Guardiola.

Chelsea fc: E. Mendy; R. James, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; César Azpilicueta, N’golo Kanté, Jorginho, Ben Chilwell; Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, and Timo Werner. DT: Thomas Tuchel.

🙌 𝘼𝙇𝙄𝙉𝙀𝘼𝘾𝙄𝙊𝙉𝙀𝙎 🙌 These are the 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐓𝐀𝐆𝐎𝐍𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐒 of the 𝑮𝑹𝑨𝑵 𝑭𝑰𝑵𝑨𝑳! 🚨 𝑫𝑰𝑹𝑬𝑪𝑻𝑶 @ ManCityES 🆚 @ChelseaFC_Sp

City will not play with a false 9 and will have Sterling directly responsible for the goal. Behind will be the figure of the team: Kevin De Bruyne, who has six goals and twelve assists in the current UEFA Champions League.

The Blues will play with their usual line of three centrals and the pair Jorginho – Kanté to break the playing circuits. Giroud, who is their top scorer with six, will be on the substitute bench. Full confidence in Werner.