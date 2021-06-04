Confirmed lineups of Peru vs. Colombia for the South American Qualifiers

With four points in four disputed dates the Colombia selection he is about to start again with Reinaldo Rueda in the technical direction. The urge Selection of Peru She is in charge of receiving them at the National Stadium in Lima to start a duel for the needy, the locals just add one point.

The tie does not serve either of the two teams, much less those of Ricardo Gareca. The ‘Tigre’ wants to take the Peruvians to their second World Cup in a row and everything happens to beat Colombia in Lima, protected by the always effective Paolo Guerrero in attack.

Colombia will not have Radamel Falcao or James Rodríguez, both due to technical decisions of the new coffee coach. While the Incas will not be able to count on Edison Flores; of the DC United of the MLS, Christofer Gonzales; from Sporting Cristal and Andy Polo from Portland Timbers.

WHAT A ENCOUNTER! James Rodríguez and Tigre Falcao, together to see the Colombian National Team against Peru. “9 and 10 🇨🇴. The best energy for the team today. With all boys!”, Wrote the Everton player. pic.twitter.com/MWQCRgxGYu – SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) June 3, 2021

Record: 20 games, 11 wins for Colombia, 3 wins for Peru and 6 draws. Colombia had 26 goals and Peru barely scored 9.

Confirmed lineups

Peru: Pedro Gallese; Aldo Corzo, Christian Ramos, Luis Abram, Miguel Trauco; Renato Tapia, Yoshimar Yotún, Luis Advíncula, André Carrillo; Christian Cueva and Paolo Guerreo. DT: Ricardo Gareca.

Colombia: David Ospina; Stefan Medina, Yerry Mina, Davinson Sánchez, William Tesillo; Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Matheus Uribe, Gustavo Cuéllar, Luis Díaz; Luis Fernando Muriel and Duván Zapata. DT: Reinaldo Rueda.

National Stadium of Lima

Time: 10:00 Eastern.