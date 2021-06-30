Confirmed: It’s them in the Shang-Chi trailer

Marvel Studios recently released a new sneak peek at Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and it did so by bringing back some familiar faces.

Along with Shang-Chi who will play Simo Liu in Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, it could be seen in the new advance in the final moments of the trailer, that it seemed to see two characters who returned facing each other despite being from appearing in completely different movies before. In the scene, Dr. Strange’s partner, Wong, faces none other than Abomination, a Marvel villain who has not appeared on the big screen since The Incredible Hulk in 2008, and although the appearance of the giant’s enemy was evident. Green was not entirely clear if it was Wong the opponent.

Both cameos were confirmed by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, where he clarified what people thought they had seen in the trailer and confirming a piece of news we published in cinemascomics in September of last year.

“Yes, we recently released the final trailer for Shang-Chi,” Feige told Rotten Tomatoes. “Some fans said, ‘This looks like a character they haven’t seen in many years called Abomination, fighting a character that looks like Wong. And I can say that the reason it looks like this is because it is Abomination fighting Wong. “

In the interview, Feige explained that bringing back characters from previous Marvel movies is one of his favorite things to do while working on the expansive MCU. Along with the return of these characters, Shang-Chi will see Marvel reintroduce the comic book villain The Mandarin to the MCU after using his character as a decoy in Iron Man 3. Feige explains that it is not the only bond that the next movie of Shang-Chi will have with the MCU.

“The Ten Rings are the organization that kidnapped Tony Stark at the beginning of Iron Man one. And that organization was inspired by a character called the Mandarin in the comics, ”Feige said. “We’ve been talking about it when we bring this character to the screen, [nosotros] We only wanted to do it when we felt like we could do supreme justice and really show the complexity of this character, which, frankly, we couldn’t do in an Iron Man movie because an Iron Man movie is about Iron Man; an Iron Man movie is about Tony Stark. “

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled to be released on September 3 and will see the titular hero confront his past after an encounter with the Ten Rings, the same terrorist group that is behind Tony Stark’s kidnapping in Iron Man. Shang-Chi must face the past that he thought he had left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.