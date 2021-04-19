Confirmed: Godzilla vs Kong is the highest grossing film during the pandemic | Entertainment

The worldwide box office (of the era of the pandemic) folds before the overwhelming success of Godzilla vs Kong around the planet. You can tell there was a desire for popcorn cinema.

A little more than two weeks ago, Godzilla vs Kong arrived in movie theaters around the world with the hope of revitalizing one of the industries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic: that of film exhibitions. A few days later, the King of the Kaiju and the monarch of Skull Island arrived in the United States in both theaters and HBO Max, reaping crushing figures at the box office that became an oxygen balloon for the sector.

Now, after this time making viewers who have gone to see Godzilla vs Kong to the cinemas enjoy, it is confirmed that the movie of Legendary Pictures has become the highest-grossing premiere of the pandemic era, with more than 350 million raised around the world.

According to Collider, the previous record was held by another film released by Warner: Tenet, the movie of Christopher Nolan you tried to do in 2020 what Godzilla vs Kong if he’s succeeding: taking people back to movie theaters.

The fact that showrooms continue to have strict capacity measures in many countries makes these gains even more commendable. In addition, we must not forget that Godzilla vs Kong has premiered simultaneously on HBO Max in the United States, which implies that there is also a sector of the public that does not translate into box office profits when watching the movie at home thanks to your subscription.

It remains to be seen if the next great Warner premiere, Mortal Kombat, which arrives this week, is capable of reaping good figures, although none of these films comes close to the results that they could have had before the arrival of the pandemic to our lives.

