The new macroeconomic framework, endorsed by the Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility, presents a very high impact in the short term and a progressive return to normality. Thus, a special impact of the effects of COVID-19 on the economy is expected in the first two quarters of 2020 and the start of the recovery in activity in the second half of this year. As a consequence, a fall in Gross Domestic Product of 9.2% is estimated for the year as a whole and an important recovery in 2021, with an expected growth rate of 6.8%.

Despite the holiday that is today, Third Vice President and Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, together with the Minister of Finance, Maria Jesus Montero, have presented a fateful new macroeconomic picture and updated Stability Program 2020, which contemplates that the coronavirus crisis will cause a 9.2% recession of our economy. Furthermore, the unemployment will rise to 19%, also shooting up the public deficit at 10.34% and public debt, at 115% of GDP.

Although Spain, like all the countries in the world, which will be hit this year by the covid-19 crisis, will see GDP recover in the coming years, it could have a slow rate of recovery, not in a classic V shape but asymmetric. In other words, in 2021 not all of the downturn will recover, but an increase of 6.8% of GDP is expected. Likewise, the unemployment rate is expected to drop to only 17.2%.

Looking at other figures, the private consumption down 8.8% and up 4.7% by 2021. The public consumption It will rise 2.5% in 2020 and 1.8% in 2021.

It is also expected that exports they retreated in 2020, with a fall of 27.1%, recovering in 2021 with a growth of 11.6%, well below the decrease this year.

It was known yesterday that the eurozone economy registered the largest contraction in its history in the first quarter of 2020, higher than that experienced during the Great Recession a decade ago, due to measures to contain the coronavirus.

National Reform Program

Yesterday, the Government’s Delegate Commission for Economic Affairs approved the referral to the European Commission of the National Reform Program (PNR).

The document has been prepared in an extraordinary context determined by the COVID-19 crisis and, following the guidelines of the European Commission, its content has been reoriented to incorporate the measures adopted to face the socioeconomic challenges derived from the pandemic.

The Spanish Government has adopted successive packages of measures that make up a decisive response to the spread of the virus in three areas: health, economic and social. The economic and social measures adopted aim to weave a safety net that protects citizens and preserves economic activity and employment.

At the economic level, measures have been taken to protect the productive fabric, paying special attention to SMEs and the self-employed. At the social level, measures have been put in place to support the incomes of families and workers, cushioning the impact of the crisis on the most vulnerable groups and also supporting the maintenance of incomes and internal demand.

Likewise, within this exceptional framework, important structural reforms have also been addressed, the positive impact of which will spread in the future once the health crisis is under control. Among the measures adopted, it is worth highlighting, among others, the establishment of an agile regime of Temporary Employment Records in order to improve the functioning of the Spanish labor market and the efficiency of companies; the implementation of an efficient information management system in the health field, the promotion of telework; the promotion of digitization in the educational field, in companies, particularly in SMEs, in the courts and in the Public Employment Service; the development of an effective management system for Social Security benefits through professional mutual insurance companies and the development of applications based on artificial intelligence for mobility management.

Fiscal consolidation

The Government’s commitment to the sustainability of public accounts is evidenced by the fiscal consolidation data prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, Spain closed 2019 with a deficit of 2.8%, which implies complying for the second consecutive year with the EU Stability Pact after in 2018 abandoning the Excessive Deficit Procedure for the first time since the start of the crisis of 2008.

The consolidation effort stands out in the case of the Central Administration and Social Security, which together managed to reduce their deficit by 3.2% in 2019 in a context of a double budget extension in which new revenues could not be approved and were adopted important social measures such as the revaluation of pensions by 1.6%; the increase in minimum and non-contributory pensions by 3%; the increase in widow’s pensions by 7%; the increase of the SMI by 22.3%; the recovery of the subsidy for those over 52 years of age; the increase from 5 to 8 weeks of paternity leave; or the return of the maternity income tax.

Furthermore, despite the approval of these measures with an extended budget, the State achieved a primary surplus of 8,486 million euros in 2019.

Data in the first quarter of 2020 showed that the positive trend was maintained with a deficit reduction of 13.9% by the central administration, despite the fact that the first effects of the pandemic were noted in March.

