Confirmed: Dune will premiere at the Venice Film Festival – Tomatazos

Dune is already one of the most anticipated releases of 2021 and very soon it will come down to us to perhaps become our favorite movie of the year. For some weeks there was speculation about the premiere of the film at the Venice Film Festival and this afternoon Deadline confirms it with a very special report. Denis Villeneuve’s next work aspires to be an excellent piece of the seventh art, its exhibition in Venice could be announcing how spectacular it will be.

The premiere of Dune It was planned for December 2020, however, what everyone regrets to this day, the coronavirus pandemic, happened. Since March of last year, more than a few wondered what the fate of the film would be and, unfortunately, the greatest fears were fulfilled. But 2021 continues to advance and the film will sooner or later hit theaters to dazzle moviegoers with the ambitious prospect of Villeneuve, who for years dreamed of his adaptation of Dune.

According to Dealine, Dune It will be presented at the Venice Film Festival, an event that will take place from September 1 to 11. At the moment it is not known if the film will open the festival or if it will be part of the many exhibitions that will be held throughout the gala, but the fact that it is present indicates the great impact it will have in theaters when it is released globally.

The story of Dune it is quite well known. The protagonist is Paul Atreides, heir to a noble house that pays tribute to the intergalactic empire of the regent Shaddam IV Corrino. The Atreides travel to Arrakis, a dangerous desert planet, in order to ensure their well-being, however, treacherous forces cross the path and young Paul will have to face a fate much greater than his father’s plans. The importance of conquering your own fear will be vital for survival.

The first time that Dune made it to the big screen in 1984 thanks to David Lynch, who delivered a rather hasty adaptation that somehow became a cult classic. In 2000, a miniseries was broadcast through the Sci-Fi signal, but it did not manage to have the expected impact or at least become a piece capable of being revised.

Some wonder if Denis Villeneuve will be able to break the curse that tortures the audiovisual adaptations of Dune. The Canadian filmmaker demonstrated with The Arrival – 94% and Blade Runner 2049 – 88% that science fiction is their thing, and with Dune we have the greatest novel of the genre; perhaps he is the director the novel needs just for us to see on the big screen an innovative representation of the story that has fascinated the world for decades.

Dune will feature performances by Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica; Zendaya as Chani; Oscar Isaac as Leto Atreides; Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho; Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban; Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck; Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen; Javier Bardem as Stilgar; and David Dastmalchian as Piter De Vries. As we can see, the cast of the film is full of great Hollywood stars, names that will inevitably attract the attention of the public and make the film a big box office success.

Warner’s plans for Dune they changed from one moment to the next. While for a time it was thought to be the perfect movie to close the year, it will now hit theaters on October 1.

