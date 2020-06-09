The NBA is gradually closing the calendar of what remains of 2019/20 season. We knew that the regular league will start on July 31 and we already know when all the phases of the playoffs:

– August 16-17: Play-in tournament (eighth against ninth to enter the playoffs).

– August 18: Start of the first round of the playoffs.

– September 1: Start of the Conference semifinals.

– September 15: Start of the Conference finals.

– September 30: Start of the NBA Finals.

– October 12: Seventh game of the Finals (if necessary).