Confirmed: Chris Noth is back in the shoes of Mr. Big for the return of ‘Sex and the City’

Good news: New York’s most toxic couple is back on the rampage. A few months ago rumors circulated that Mr. Big would not be in the revival of ‘Sex and the City’, but against all odds, HBO announced Wednesday that Chris Noth will be included in the cast of ‘And just like that …’. What is unclear is where the relationship will be between the handsome businessman and journalist Carrie Bradshaw.

Series executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement: “I am delighted to be working with Chris again on ‘And Just Like That …’ How could we have made a new chapter in the ‘Sex and the City’ story without our Mr. Big? “. Patrick King is also the director of the two films and a screenwriter for the original. We fans were still reeling from the news that Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) will not be in the revival, but this throws some more hope to those of us who wanted to see the lives of the leads in today’s New York.

Sarah Jessica Parker told Vanity Fair that the series would not try to circumvent the pandemic in its new adaptation. In addition, society will be marked by social movements such as #MeToo and by the presence of Donald Trump in the US presidency. What won’t be able to prevent the reboot is speculation as to why Samantha won’t be among the girls. The alleged enmity between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker is known, but she herself clarified on her Instagram account that: “No. I don’t dislike it. I never said that. I never would. Samantha is not part of this story. But always It will be part of us. It doesn’t matter where we are or what we do. ” This is the answer I would give to a fan asking about this lack in a post that works as a teaser for the new series.

Familiar faces, new faces

We can also expect the presence of another ex of Carrie. John Corbett will appear in some of the 10 episodes to rescue Aidan’s character and please those who were #TeamAidan. Also, Carrie’s Jiminy Cricket, Stanford Blatch will return in some way to the series played by Willie Garson, the actor who gives life to the original character.

The newest addition to the cast is seasoned ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ actress Sara Ramírez. She will play Che Diaz, a non-binary character who does live comedy and will have a hit podcast with Carrie.