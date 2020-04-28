Confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the United States approached 1 million on Tuesday, doubling over 18 days and constituting a third of all infections in the world, according to a . count.

Family observes Covid-19 patient in shelter in Virginia, USA 27/04/2020 REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque

More than 56,000 Americans died of Covid-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, an average of 2,000 a day in April, according to the survey.

The actual number of cases is estimated to be even greater, with state public health officials warning that the shortage of trained professionals and equipment has limited the testing capacity.

About 30% of the cases occurred in New York State, the epicenter of the outbreak in the USA, followed by New Jersey, Massachusetts, California and Pennsylvania.

Globally, the confirmed cases have already exceeded 3 million since the outbreak in China began at the end of last year.

The United States, with the third largest population in the world, has five times more cases than Italy, Spain and France, European countries with the highest records of the disease.

Of the top 20 most affected countries, the United States ranks fifth on the basis of per capita cases, according to a . report.

The United States has about 30 cases per 10,000 people. Spain ranks first, with more than 48 cases per 10,000 people, followed by Belgium, Switzerland and Italy.

