Coronavirus Europe panel

Data updated to May 2 (11.00 Spanish peninsular time)

The expansion of the new SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019, continues to slow down. Still, more than 3.3 million people in more than 180 countries around the world have already been diagnosed with covid-19. Of these, more than a million have already been cured and 240,000 have lost their lives. Little by little, the most affected countries begin to de-escalate the containment measures with slight openings and with an eye always on the number of new confirmed cases continuing to decline.

Situation in Spain

Spain is the second country in the world with the most detected cases, behind the United States. On January 31 the first positive was confirmed on Spanish soil, but it was from March when the diagnoses began to increase exponentially. The following graph shows the total number of positive cases detected through the PCR test and the antibody test and the latest data from positive tests of asymptomatic patients reported by the Ministry of Health.

CoronavirusSpainMap

Total positives

Dead

Linear scale

Logarithmic

The number of confirmed daily cases is stabilized, which is why the Government presented on April 29 a phased plan for de-escalation of the confinement. Before, the non-essential services that were stopped by the hibernation decree were able to return to work and since April 26, children under 14 could make limited departures. Another positive sign is that the variation in growth of these cases from day to day is decreasing. In a month it has gone from a daily growth of more than 42% to less than 2%.

All the autonomous communities, in addition to Ceuta and Melilla, register cases of infected people. Madrid continues to be the great center of the pandemic in Spain, with more than 66,700 positives and more than 8,300 deaths, followed by Catalonia, which almost reached 51,000 confirmed and accumulates 5,100 deaths. Although the situation is not the same in all of Spain, since the disease runs at a different speed in each place, income in the emergency services has decreased.

It is important to understand that we are talking about confirmed cases. By using this metric, we are measuring two phenomena at the same time: the actual increase in infected people and the authorities’ ability to detect them. As of February 25, for example, cases in Spain skyrocketed because people with pneumonia of unknown origin began testing for covid-19. That is why to keep up with the epidemic we must also look at the death curves, since the confirmed number is sensitive to the quality and quantity of the tests. We can also use the doubling time, an indicator that shows how many days the number of infections doubles. The higher this number means the longer it takes for the disease to spread.

Incidence by age and sex

95% of fatalities in Spain are over 60 years old, according to cases in which the age group has been reported, according to the Ministry of Health. Of these, the highest percentage of deaths is from the age of 80. As previous investigations advanced, the disease is more lethal in men than in women and, under 50 years of age, there are hardly any fatalities. As for infected people, in global terms, the majority of those affected are from the age of 40. Of these, the age range between 50 and 59 years is the one that adds the most cases. There are hardly any infections among minors.

In the world

The focus of the pandemic is no longer in the Chinese province of Hubei, where it was first detected in late 2019 and where there are hardly any local infections. The United States is the country with the most positives, followed by Spain and Italy. In Asia, Iran, which has overtaken China in diagnosed cases, is particularly worrying, and in Africa, countries are gradually recording a slight but unstoppable increase in cases. South Africa, Egypt, Morocco and Algeria exceed 4,000 infected.

In Europe

The data from Spain are just a sample of how the virus has spread throughout Europe, where it has already spread to almost a million and a half people. In Italy alone, they number more than 207,000 positives and 28,000 deaths, although the number of new diagnosed cases, as in Spain, decreases every day.

In America

The United States, with 1.1 million people diagnosed, is the new epicenter, becoming the country in the world with the most positive identified. Also with more deceased: over 65,000 dead. The virus also infects the population of other American countries. Brazil is the second with the most positives (92,000), followed by Canada, Peru, Ecuador, Mexico and Chile. There are already a dozen Latin American states that exceed 4,000 infected under the constant fear that the rate of new infections, as happened in Europe, will begin to increase exponentially.

Daniele Grasso He has collaborated in the preparation of this report.

Sources: Ministry of Health of Spain (data from Spain) and John Hopkins University (data from other countries).

