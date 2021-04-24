Confirmed cases of cerebral thrombosis increase to 15 in vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson doses against COVID-19



One dose of the vaccine from Janssen, a Belgian subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

Photo: ETIENNE LAURENT / EFE

WASHINGTON – USA has detected until this Friday at least 15 confirmed cases of clots, among which there are cerebral thrombosis, in women who have received the vaccine against COVID-19 from Janssen, Belgian subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

This was made known at a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), a body made up of 15 independent scientists that is evaluating the data on that serum before issuing a recommendation that will guide US authorities on what to do with that vaccine from now on.

The US advised on April 13 to suspend the administration of the J&J vaccine after six cases of cerebral thrombosis were initially detected in women under 48 years of age, of which one died.

During the ACIP session, Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, Vaccine Safety Officer for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), updated these data and pointed out that so far there are three deceased, and that seven are still hospitalized, of which four are in intensive care units.

Of the 15 patients, 13 are between 18 and 49 years old, and 12 of them developed cerebral thrombosis, although many had clots in other parts of the body.

First symptoms appeared six days after the vaccine

The initial symptom was headache, which usually began six days after being vaccinated, although, as time passed, the patients developed nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, weakness on one side of the body, difficulties speaking, loss of consciousness and spasms, the doctor explained.

Shimabukuro noted that seven of the women were obese, two had hypothyroidism, two had high blood pressure, and another two were taking contraceptives.

It is not clear at this time if any of these factors could contribute to increasing the risk of developing thrombi.

8 million doses of J&J vaccine in the US

For now, 8 million doses of J&J have been injected in the US, whose administration has practically been paused in the country after the recommendation of last day 13.

Shimabukuro said there could be potential cases in men and they are currently being studied.

Specifically, the scientist mentioned a 25-year-old patient who developed a clot when he participated in clinical trials of the vaccine.

Representatives of J&J participate in today’s meeting, who assured that these cases are being taken “very seriously.” The company supports putting a label on the vaccine warning of potential risks.

They could decide this Friday the destination of the coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson

ACIP is made up of 15 independent experts and plans to review the vaccine data until 5:00 p.m. EST (9:00 p.m. GMT) this Friday.

At the end of the session it is expected that a recommendation will be voted on what to do from now on with the J&J serum.

If ACIP advises any changes to the vaccine’s label, such as a warning about potential risks or a recommendation that it be given only to certain population groups, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky should sign it later, before the FDA will be in charge of making any changes to the labeling.

