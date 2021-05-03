confirmed cases, affected regions and actions that have been taken

The unbridled transmission of COVID-19 has unleashed a real drama in India, which has reached over 400,000 cases a day and exceeds 3,000 deaths per day for a week. Meanwhile, the entire planet looks with concern at the country and a variant generated there that has begun to spread throughout the globe. In Spain, after a suspected case in Valencia that was never confirmed, the alarm went off last Thursday in Vigo, when an outbreak of coronavirus was detected aboard a Singapore-flagged ship, whose crew comes from South Asia.

After confirming on Saturday that the infection of those infected with Vigo corresponds to the Indian variant, B.1.617, a new case was detected with this version of SARS-CoV-2 in Estremadura in a student of an international master’s degree. Now, the Basque health authorities have isolated the crew of another ship in the port of Bilbao, with four positives in COVID-19 awaiting sequencing of the samples.

Where have the cases been detected?

The first cases of COVID-19 caused by variant B.1.617 of the coronavirus in Spain were confirmed last Saturday and correspond to several sailors from the Prometheus Leader ship, with a Singapore flag and crew of Indian and Filipino origin, docked in Vigo. Suspicions had already been triggered on Thursday, when the existence of an outbreak on board was known.

At the moment, there are seven Prometheus Leader sailors who have tested positive in the Indian variant of COVID, of which four are admitted to the Vithas Hospital in the city of Pontevedra. The other eighteen people who traveled aboard this cargo ship are isolated inside the ship and receive “permanent” medical monitoring, according to the Galician president, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, who has requested “prudence.”

Also in Extremadura an infected person has been reported with the Indian variant. This is a person who attended an international master’s course in Madrid, scheduled between April 12 and 18, which had to be suspended by the organization after registering a positive on April 16.

The infected man, who has suffered mild symptoms and was already negative in a PCR test on the 30th, returned to Extremadura between April 19 and 20 and explained that he was in contact with a citizen of Indian origin during the training activity. For its part, the Community of Madrid announced this Sunday that it will monitor those attending the course, “although most are from outside” the region.

In Bilbao, three crew members of the ship Stavanger Pearl, docked in the port, have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolated along with a fourth suspected case in a hotel, while the rest of the crew remains in quarantine inside the ship. Two of the infected are of Indian origin, as reported by the Government sub-delegation in Bizkaia. The health authorities of the region are working on the sequencing of the samples to verify the variants of the coronavirus in these cases.

How many cases have been detected so far?

Up to now, there are eight confirmed cases caused by the Indian variant of the coronavirus: the seven from the Prometheus Leader in Vigo and the one from the master’s degree student from Extremadura. However, this figure may increase, as the authorities continue to sequence the samples of the crew of the Stavanger Pearl, in Bilbao, and are monitoring the graduate student’s companions.

What measures have been applied to detect cases?

Last Saturday the rule of the Ministry of Health came into force that obliges all travelers from India to save a 10-day quarantine upon arrival in Spain, on a day in which some regions registered a worrying increase in new cases related to COVID-19. The measure will be maintained for at least two weeks and responds to a very significant increase in the transmission and mortality of the disease in that country.

In addition, the authorities have acted before the appearance of the first cases of variant B.1.617 with the isolation of the infected. Thus, the four from Galicia are hospitalized on the ward at the Vithas de Vigo Hospital and the four suspected cases from Bilbao are at the Hotel de Derio (Bizkaia). The rest of the members of the two crews have been confined to the ships.

As for the positive Extremadura, it has remained isolated in his family home and the authorities will monitor their contacts and those attending the course. On the other hand, and although the healthcare team that has treated him is immunized, a PCR will be performed on these professionals, since it is a variant with “little evidence of being covered by the vaccine.”